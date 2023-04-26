UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates $36Mln In Humanitarian Support For DRC - Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 06:41 PM

The European Union is allocating a new aid package of 32.7 million euros ($36 million) to support those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the European Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The European Union is allocating a new aid package of 32.7 million Euros ($36 million) to support those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to deteriorate, especially in the east of the country. As a result, the EU is allocating an additional 32.7 million, to support the humanitarian crisis response in the country," the Commission said.

The new package will add to the 45.7 million euros allocated for the DRC in March and bring the EU's total aid for the African country in 2023 to 80 million euros.

"This funding will be channeled through humanitarian organizations to cover immediate needs such as nutrition, healthcare, water and sanitation, shelter and protection," the statement read.

In March, the EU set up a Humanitarian Air Bridge to the DRC's city of Goma through which 260 tonnes of supplies have already been delivered, the statement added.

The United Nations estimates that the international humanitarian community will need at least $2.25 billion this year to provide food, shelter, health care and other necessities to 10 million people in the DRC, which is less than the half of those deemed in need.

More than 5 million in the eastern DRC have been displaced by a resurgence of armed violence in North Kivu following the return of M23 and other rebel groups. The UN says the government's deployment of troops to the province has created a security vacuum in other regions, allowing militants to grain ground.

