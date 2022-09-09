UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates $998.6 Million To Modernize Spanish Regional Administrations - Minister

The European Union has allocated 1 billion euros ($998.6 Million) in subsidies to modernize Spain's regional administrations, Spanish Minister of Territorial Policy and government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Friday

The funds were allocated to the Reconstruction Fund, for the period from 2021 to 2023, Rodriguez said during an official meeting with the head of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Elena Manzanera, as quoted by the government.

According to the governmental statement, $401 million was immediately allocated to the digitalization and modernization of municipalities in Spain.

In July 2020, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans to spend $163 billion over five years to promote new technologies in a bid to transform the country into a digital economy.

