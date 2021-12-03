EU Allocates Additional $2.8Mln to Support Refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Europe is concerned about the plight of refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and remains fully committed to providing humanitarian assistance, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said Friday, announcing allocation of 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) in aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Europe is concerned about the plight of refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and remains fully committed to providing humanitarian assistance, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said Friday, announcing allocation of 2.5 million Euros ($2.8 million) in aid.

"Around 4,000 refugees and migrants stranded in Bosnia and Herzegovina, many of whom sleep outside, are in need of shelter, food, water, sanitation, healthcare, protection and clothes. To address these needs, the EU stands ready to continue providing humanitarian assistance.

The dignity and safety of all persons, especially the most vulnerable, need to be ensured and protected at all times. Humanitarian partners need full access to people in need, wherever they are," the commissioner said in a press release.

According to the European Commission, BiH has received 84,120 refugees since 2018. The European Union already provided $114 million to BiH in a bid to improve the refugees' living standards and assisted the country in overall migration management.