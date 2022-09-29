UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates Additional $29Mln To Support Human Rights Defenders Worldwide - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, signed a commitment on Thursday to increase funding for the EU Human Rights Defenders Mechanism by 30 million Euros ($29 million), the European Commission said.

"The EU Human Rights Defenders Mechanism will continue to save lives, protect human rights defenders, and support human rights work. I am proud to have signed today a commitment to significantly increase its funding ” ‚¬30 million for the next four and a half years," Urpilainen said.

Additional funding to support civil society organizations and human rights defenders will be provided for the period 2022-2027, according to the statement.

The EU Human Rights Defenders Mechanism was established in 2015 to support human rights defenders across the globe. The mechanism managed by a consortium of 12 human rights NGOs provides legal, medical support and protection for individuals who promote human rights worldwide, focusing on those who might be at risk of persecution in their own countries.

