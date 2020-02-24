EU Allocates Further $248Mln to Combat Coronavirus Disease Spread - Commissioners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The European Union has allocated a further 230 million Euros ($248 million) for global efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, as part of a coordinated effort across the EU's varied institutions, two commissioners said during a joint press conference on Monday.

Commissioner for Crisis Management and European Emergency Response Coordinator Janez Lenarcic stressed that the EU's top priority is to contain the disease, while also stressing the need to strengthen preparedness.

"In this respect, today we are announcing the mobilization of over 230 million euros to help the global fight against coronavirus," Lenarcic stated.

According to the commissioner, 114 million euros will be allocated to the World Health Organization's (WHO) fund to help the global fight against coronavirus disease. A further 15 million euros will be given to partner countries to strengthen preparedness and resilience. A total of 100 million euros will also be allocated to research funding, for the development of vaccines and treatment, while 3 million euros has been designated for providing protective equipment to China and for the repatriation of EU citizens.

In recent days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy has risen significantly, and five people have reportedly died after contracting the disease. European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides stated that the EU was working closely with the WHO and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). She said that the EU's risk assessment detailing the threat posed by COVID-19 was being updated ahead of a high-level meeting.

"This risk assessment is as we speak, is discussed with ECDC advisory forum, and will also be discussed with member states in a meeting to be held this morning by the Health Security Committee. ECDC is also reviewing contingency plans in member states in case we have an outbreak of a higher number of cases," Kyriakides stated.

While fielding questions from journalists, most of which were on the theme of reintroducing border controls in the Schengen area to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, Kyriakides stated that WHO has yet to offer a travel advisory statement.

"I think it is very important that we stress that for the moment, WHO has not advised imposing restrictions on either travel or trade," Kyriakides stated.

Additionally, Lenarcic said that re-imposing border controls in the Schengen area was the responsibility of individual member states, on assessment of three key criteria.

"I have outlined the commission's view, on what conditions should be there for measures to be taken: credible risk assessment, proportionality, and coordination with other member states," Lenarcic stated.

According to the latest official data, more than 215 people have contracted COVID-19 in Italy, with five people having died from the disease. The majority of cases have been reported in Lombardy province, as well as neighboring Veneto province.

Several towns and communities affected by the virus are now on lockdown in Italy's northern regions.

COVID-19, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has been contracted by over 79,500 people globally. More than 2,600 people have died from the disease.