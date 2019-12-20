UrduPoint.com
EU Allocates Nearly $9Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Conflict-Stricken Donbas - Press Release

EU Allocates Nearly $9Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Conflict-Stricken Donbas - Press Release

The European Commission announced on Friday that an additional 8 million euros ($8.88 million) of humanitarian assistance would be given to conflict-stricken areas of Ukraine, with funds earmarked for providing key utilities, such as water and heating, to residents, as well as rebuilding medical facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The European Commission announced on Friday that an additional 8 million Euros ($8.88 million) of humanitarian assistance would be given to conflict-stricken areas of Ukraine, with funds earmarked for providing key utilities, such as water and heating, to residents, as well as rebuilding medical facilities.

"More than five years of ongoing conflict have exhausted people's ability to take care of their basic needs. The EU is continuing to help the most vulnerable people on both sides of the contact line. This funding will help them withstand the harsh winter conditions," Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management, said in a press release.

According to the European Commission, the latest allocation of funds will see the total EU humanitarian effort for Ukraine in 2019 reach 23 million euros.

This money is channeled through United Nations agencies, as well as NGOs operating in the region.

The conflict in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as the Donbas, began in 2014. These regions proclaimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Kiev, and the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in retaliation.

Peace talks are ongoing, and progress was made at a meeting among the Normandy Four nations Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in Paris on December 9. Russia has consistently stated that it strives for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

