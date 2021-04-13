UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid In Africa's Great Lakes Region

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:53 PM

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid in Africa's Great Lakes Region

The European Union has allocated 54.5 million euros ($64.8 million), toward humanitarian aid in the Great Lakes Region of Africa to help vulnerable populations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Republic of Congo, and Burundi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The European Union has allocated 54.5 million Euros ($64.8 million), toward humanitarian aid in the Great Lakes Region of Africa to help vulnerable populations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Republic of Congo, and Burundi.

"The EU has announced today new funding of 54.5 million in humanitarian aid. This life-saving assistance will be devoted to the most vulnerable people affected by human-made or natural disasters, epidemics, and displacement in the Great Lakes region of Africa. The aid will address the needs of the most vulnerable in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Republic of Congo and Burundi, and will support Burundian refugees in the DRC, Rwanda and Tanzania," the bloc said in a statement.

The aid will be used to respond to both natural and man-made disasters, including epidemics.

"The magnitude of the humanitarian crisis, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is very worrying. The EU's assistance will be used to provide food, health and protection assistance, enhance emergency and disaster preparedness, and increase access to education for those displaced," Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management, said in the press release.

In a region of Africa already prone to epidemics, the coronavirus has only further complicated a dire situation. The problem is even worse in areas in which there is violent conflict and mass movement of people.

According to the press release, the EU plans on using a "humanitarian-development approach" in which "donors work together to further increase the coherence between humanitarian and development aid and stabilisation actors."

Considering that the situation is most worrying in the DRC, 80 percent of the funds will go towards humanitarian response there. The funding will go towards education and disaster preparedness programs.

The Great Lakes region includes several of the world's largest lakes by area and depth that collectively contain about one quarter of all the liquid water on Earth's surface. However, Lenarcic noted that, many people in the Great Lakes region "face conflict and violence, natural disasters, as well as recurrent outbreaks of epidemics such as cholera, measles and Ebola."

Related Topics

Africa World Education Water European Union Burundi Tanzania Rwanda Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo All Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

32 seconds ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey to host Afghan peace meeting from April 24

7 minutes ago

US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Loo ..

7 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks Wednesday on US Troop Wit ..

8 minutes ago

Poland Rejects Accusations of Breaching Airspace o ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.