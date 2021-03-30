UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Allocating Over $320Mln To Greece For New Migrant Camps - Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

EU Allocating Over $320Mln to Greece for New Migrant Camps - Commissioner

EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson has announced that 276 million euro (about $320 million) was allocated to Greece to build new migrant camps amid rising tensions between asylum seekers and local population

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson has announced that 276 million euro (about $320 million) was allocated to Greece to build new migrant camps amid rising tensions between asylum seekers and local population.

"I announced yesterday that we have now assigned the 276 million, altogether, for the building of the new five reception centers," Johansson said during the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis met with Johansson at his Athens residence on Tuesday morning, the prime minster's press service reported. According to the statement, the two sides discussed the European Commission's proposal for a new agreement on immigration and granting asylum aimed at relieving the burden from the main host countries.

Johansson once again stressed the necessity to resume the implementation of the 2016 EU-Turkey Joint Declaration concerning the return of people whose asylum applications had been rejected in Greece.

The deal for the 276 million euro financial aid came amid Greece's efforts to improve the living conditions of the refugees after a fire destroyed the country's largest migrant camp, an overcrowded facility on the island of Lesbos, leaving nearly 13,000 people without shelter in September 2020.

"We have made significant progress in terms of decongesting the islands and that we are moving ahead with help of the European Union with the construction of permanent facilities on the islands that are a big change compared to what was there in the past," Mitsotakis said.

The agreement for the financial aid was signed on Monday after the commissioner had visited migrant facilities on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos as part of her three-day working visit to the country.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister European Union Visit Athens Progress Greece Euro September 2016 2020 From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.74 value against US doll ..

6 minutes ago

One held with narcotics in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Gangs smuggling human hair from India, Pakistan, M ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper Chamber's Committees to Discuss US T ..

2 minutes ago

SAARC Chamber proposes joint coronavirus fund for ..

2 minutes ago

2467 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.