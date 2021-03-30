EU Allocating Over $320Mln to Greece for New Migrant Camps - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson has announced that 276 million euro (about $320 million) was allocated to Greece to build new migrant camps amid rising tensions between asylum seekers and local population.

"I announced yesterday that we have now assigned the 276 million, altogether, for the building of the new five reception centers," Johansson said during the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis met with Johansson at his Athens residence on Tuesday morning, the prime minster's press service reported. According to the statement, the two sides discussed the European Commission's proposal for a new agreement on immigration and granting asylum aimed at relieving the burden from the main host countries.

Johansson once again stressed the necessity to resume the implementation of the 2016 EU-Turkey Joint Declaration concerning the return of people whose asylum applications had been rejected in Greece.

The deal for the 276 million euro financial aid came amid Greece's efforts to improve the living conditions of the refugees after a fire destroyed the country's largest migrant camp, an overcrowded facility on the island of Lesbos, leaving nearly 13,000 people without shelter in September 2020.

"We have made significant progress in terms of decongesting the islands and that we are moving ahead with help of the European Union with the construction of permanent facilities on the islands that are a big change compared to what was there in the past," Mitsotakis said.

The agreement for the financial aid was signed on Monday after the commissioner had visited migrant facilities on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos as part of her three-day working visit to the country.