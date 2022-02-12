UrduPoint.com

EU Already Prepared 'Heavy Sanctions' Package Against Russia - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

February 12, 2022

EU Already Prepared 'Heavy Sanctions' Package Against Russia - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the package of "heavy sanctions" against Russia had been already prepared, the Ukrainian official said.

"In a conversation with the head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, we discussed the current security situation. He confirmed that a package of heavy sanctions against the Russian Federation is already ready. The EU will make additional efforts to provide political and financial support to Ukraine. I am grateful to the EU for its tough stance and readiness for decisive actions," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page.

