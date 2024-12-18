EU Ambassador congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid to host 2034 World Cup

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) European Union (EU) Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud, congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people on winning the bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

“The EU shares vital relations with the Kingdom in various fields. The recent summit between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council further strengthened these ties, elevating them to the highest levels of cooperation. Sports is one of the key areas and a highly significant strategy for the Kingdom, and Europe seeks to enhance its relations with the Kingdom in the field of sports,” Farnaud said.

“There is growing interest in Saudi football in Europe due to the recruitment of many European professionals, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Aleksandar Mitrovi, among others. Additionally, 14 out of 18 club coaches in the Kingdom are Europeans,” he said.

Regarding the role of sports in strengthening relations between nations, he indicated that sports can facilitate connections between peoples, as it is linked to tourism and cultural exploration. He also noted that the Kingdom is experiencing an exceptional moment with many changes tied to the Saudi Vision 2030.

Regarding the Fédération Internationale de Football Association’s (FIFA) announcement granting Saudi Arabia the right to host the 2034 World Cup and the key points supporting its bid, the ambassador emphasized that the Kingdom made significant efforts to strengthen its membership and candidacy, successfully securing the hosting rights. Farnaud added that the World Cup, as a major event and the most-watched globally over an extended period, was traditionally held in Europe and South America.