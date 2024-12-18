Open Menu

EU Ambassador Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Winning Bid To Host 2034 World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM

EU Ambassador congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid to host 2034 World Cup

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) European Union (EU) Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud, congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people on winning the bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

“The EU shares vital relations with the Kingdom in various fields. The recent summit between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council further strengthened these ties, elevating them to the highest levels of cooperation. Sports is one of the key areas and a highly significant strategy for the Kingdom, and Europe seeks to enhance its relations with the Kingdom in the field of sports,” Farnaud said.

“There is growing interest in Saudi football in Europe due to the recruitment of many European professionals, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Aleksandar Mitrovi, among others. Additionally, 14 out of 18 club coaches in the Kingdom are Europeans,” he said.

Regarding the role of sports in strengthening relations between nations, he indicated that sports can facilitate connections between peoples, as it is linked to tourism and cultural exploration. He also noted that the Kingdom is experiencing an exceptional moment with many changes tied to the Saudi Vision 2030.

Regarding the Fédération Internationale de Football Association’s (FIFA) announcement granting Saudi Arabia the right to host the 2034 World Cup and the key points supporting its bid, the ambassador emphasized that the Kingdom made significant efforts to strengthen its membership and candidacy, successfully securing the hosting rights. Farnaud added that the World Cup, as a major event and the most-watched globally over an extended period, was traditionally held in Europe and South America.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Europe European Union Saudi FIFA Saudi Arabia Event

Recent Stories

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

26 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

44 minutes ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

11 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

12 hours ago

More Stories From World