EU Ambassador Must Leave Venezuela After EU Sanctions' Reinforcement - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The head of the EU mission in Venezuela, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, must leave the country after the EU decision to strengthen sanctions against Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro said.

In a speech broadcast on Twitter, he criticized the decision to expand the EU sanctions list against a number of Venezuelan officials.

"I decided to give the EU ambassador in Caracas 72 hours to leave the country," Maduro said.