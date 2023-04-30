UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassador Personally Observes Governor Election In Moldova's Gagauzia

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 08:10 PM

EU Ambassador Personally Observes Governor Election in Moldova's Gagauzia

COMRAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks said on Sunday that he had visited several polling stations amid the governor election in Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia to observe the situation.

"Big day in #Gagauzia - elections of #Bashkan, the Governor... After visiting several polling stations, met US Ambassador (Kent) Logsdon at the Central Electoral Commission in Comrat to find out together about the voting process and how media is informed," Mazeiks wrote on social media on Sunday.

Mazeiks said that four teams of the EU delegates were working at polling stations in Gagauzia.

On Sunday, eight candidates are running for the position of Bashkan of Gagauzia.

The election will be declared as valid if at least 50% of voters cast their ballots.

A total amount of 65 voting places are open at 26 towns and localities across the pro-Russian region of Moldova. If no candidate achieves more than half of the votes, a second ballot will take place in two weeks. Then, a 33% threshold will be set for voter turnout.

Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as the Turkish-linked Gagauz language, declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was integrated into Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.

