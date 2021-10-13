EU Ambassador Says Carbon Regulation Will Not Discriminate Against Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Brussels and Moscow are negotiating the carbon regulation that the European Union is introducing, it will not discriminate against Russia, as this is a uniform regulation, not some kind of tariff, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Wednesday.

The regulation should not be seen as a tax, this will be a non-discriminatory obligation to acquire carbon certificates, which European competitors will have to abide by as well, Ederer explained at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The European Commission is engaged in negotiations with Russia, some high-level visits are planned, the diplomat added.