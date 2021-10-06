EU Ambassador to Afghanistan Arrives in Doha, Ready to Work

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan, Andreas von Brandt, announced on Tuesday that he has arrived in the Qatari capital Doha, where he will be performing his diplomatic duties in the near future.

Initially, the EU planned to have its diplomats continue working remotely from Brussels.

"Arrived last night in #Doha to continue working on #humanitarian and #safepassage aspects of #Afghanistan with Government of #Qatar and (EU) member states," von Brandt tweeted.

The bloc evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) gained control of Kabul in mid-August.

Alongside EU diplomats, over 400 local diplomats and their family members were flown out of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

In early September, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was not planning to recognize the Taliban government, but was ready for an "operational engagement" with the movement. Additionally, the EU pledged to ensure a minimal presence in Kabul to facilitate humanitarian aid and assistance to European citizens.