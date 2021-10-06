UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassador To Afghanistan Arrives In Doha, Ready To Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

EU Ambassador to Afghanistan Arrives in Doha, Ready to Work

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan, Andreas von Brandt, announced on Tuesday that he has arrived in the Qatari capital Doha, where he will be performing his diplomatic duties in the near future.

Initially, the EU planned to have its diplomats continue working remotely from Brussels.

"Arrived last night in #Doha to continue working on #humanitarian and #safepassage aspects of #Afghanistan with Government of #Qatar and (EU) member states," von Brandt tweeted.

The bloc evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) gained control of Kabul in mid-August.

Alongside EU diplomats, over 400 local diplomats and their family members were flown out of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

In early September, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was not planning to recognize the Taliban government, but was ready for an "operational engagement" with the movement. Additionally, the EU pledged to ensure a minimal presence in Kabul to facilitate humanitarian aid and assistance to European citizens.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia European Union Brussels Doha September Family From Government

Recent Stories

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat ..

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat drug trafficking reviewed

12 minutes ago
 Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2 ..

Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

12 minutes ago
 Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators ..

Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators Seeking Closure of Missions i ..

12 minutes ago
 Rise of China Beneficial for Economies But Poses S ..

Rise of China Beneficial for Economies But Poses Security Risk for NATO - Stolte ..

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , MNA discuss reconstitution of com ..

Prime Minister , MNA discuss reconstitution of committee for axle load control m ..

12 minutes ago
 Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US ..

Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle - Advocacy Gro ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.