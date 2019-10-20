EU Ambassador to Afghanistan Says Delay in Announcing Presidential Vote Results Legitimate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The EU ambassador to Afghanistan, Pierre Mayaudon, said on Sunday that the delay of announcement of the presidential election results in the country is legitimate, noting, however, that it should not be extended for weeks.

Afghan Election Commission Secretary Habib-ur-Rehman Nang told Sputnik on Friday that the commission would not be able to announce the results of last month's presidential election on Saturday, as it had been scheduled, due to failing to swiftly process data from the biometric voter verification system.

"The delay in announcement of the election results was surprising to us.

The delay in announcement of the results is a legitimate demand, but it should be days, not weeks," Mayaudon said at a news conference at the government's media center in Kabul.

EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia expressed hope that results of the vote would not cause conflict in the country.

"We want from all candidates to say welcome to a successful one, not to create unrest and disruption," Kobia stressed at the conference.

The first round of voting was held in Afghanistan on September 28 in spite of the country's unstable political situation.