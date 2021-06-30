UrduPoint.com
EU Ambassador To Belarus Leaves For Brussels For Consultations - EU Delegation In Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:55 PM

Head of EU Delegation to Belarus Dirk Schuebel has left for Brussels for consultations, the European Union's representative office in Minsk told Sputnik on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Head of EU Delegation to Belarus Dirk Schuebel has left for Brussels for consultations, the European Union's representative office in Minsk told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Schuebel was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry over the EU's sanctions against Minsk.

