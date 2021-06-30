EU Ambassador to Belarus Leaves for Brussels for Consultations - EU Delegation in Minsk

Head of EU Delegation to Belarus Dirk Schuebel has left for Brussels for consultations, the European Union's representative office in Minsk told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier this week, Schuebel was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry over the EU's sanctions against Minsk.