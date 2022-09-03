EU Ambassador to Moscow Ederer Says Completed Diplomatic Mission on September 1

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer said his last working day was on August 31 and left his post on September 1.

In an interview with the Russian broadcaster RTVI, published on Friday, Ederer said that August 31 was his last day as the EU Ambassador.

The ambassador emphasized that he did his best and is leaving the post with a peace of mind.

Ederer has served as the EU Ambassador to Moscow since 2017.