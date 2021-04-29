EU Ambassador to Russia Believes Relations Are at Lowest Point Since End of Cold War

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer expressed the belief on Thursday that relations between the country and the bloc are currently at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War and are getting even worse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer expressed the belief on Thursday that relations between the country and the bloc are currently at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War and are getting even worse.

"We have to look at the current situation in EU- Russian relations. We are basically at our lowest point since the end of the Cold War. And we are sort of dynamically sinking lower every day," Ederer said at the 13th Russian-German Raw Materials Conference, held online.