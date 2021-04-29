UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ambassador To Russia Believes Relations Are At Lowest Point Since End Of Cold War

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:04 PM

EU Ambassador to Russia Believes Relations Are at Lowest Point Since End of Cold War

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer expressed the belief on Thursday that relations between the country and the bloc are currently at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War and are getting even worse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer expressed the belief on Thursday that relations between the country and the bloc are currently at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War and are getting even worse.

"We have to look at the current situation in EU- Russian relations. We are basically at our lowest point since the end of the Cold War. And we are sort of dynamically sinking lower every day," Ederer said at the 13th Russian-German Raw Materials Conference, held online.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Turkey Is Ready to Host Russian Delegation to Chec ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny political network disbands ahead of 'extre ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's Park sets early pace in bid for Sing ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Seeks Good Relations With Everyone But US, ..

7 minutes ago

Participants of Informal Talks on Cyprus Fail to R ..

12 minutes ago

EU: Commercial vehicle market expands 21.6% in Q1

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.