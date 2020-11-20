UrduPoint.com
EU Ambassador To Russia Proposes Meeting On Climate Change In Russian North

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

EU Ambassador to Russia Proposes Meeting on Climate Change in Russian North

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer on Friday proposed holding a meeting on climate change issues in Russia's North.

The ambassador urged more financial support for climate change-related projects in the region, saying that its temperature is rising 2.5 times faster than in the rest of the world.

"And I would invite the business community to take advantage of such further cooperation which I believe we must have between Russia and European Union. If so wished I would propose maybe a meeting between the co-chairs [of the North Dimension] and those responsible for the environmental partnership, which we as the European Union delegation are happy to convene," Ederer said at the Northern Dimension Forum conference.

The Northern Dimension is a joint policy between the European Union, Russia, Norway and Iceland aimed at maintaining stability and development in the region by fostering cooperation in various areas, such as transport, energy, ecology, education and culture.

The European Union has been at the forefront of the effort to prevent climate change, having planned initiatives to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050.

More Stories From World

