EU Ambassador to Sudan Assaulted Within His Residence - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) EU Ambassador to Sudan has been assaulted withing his residence, which is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum.

"A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in #Sudan was assaulted in his own residency. This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a Primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law," Borrell said in a tweet.