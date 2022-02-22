EU Ambassadors Agree on Ban on Imports, Exports From DPR, LPR - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union ambassadors have agreed on a ban on imports and exports from the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), media reported on Tuesday.

The EU ambassadors also agreed on a policy of non-recognition of Russian passports issued to citizens of the LPR and the DPR, the US newspaper Politico reported, citing EU diplomats.