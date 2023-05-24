EU Ambassadors Agree to Further Suspend All Customs Duties With Kiev - Swedish Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The European Union's permanent representatives have approved a regulation to further suspend all customs duties, quotas and trade defense measures on Ukrainian exports to the bloc, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"The EU Ambassadors just approved a regulation which renews the suspension of all customs duties, quotas & trade defence measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU. This will help Ukraine maintain the stability of its trade relations with the EU & keep its economy going," the presidency tweeted.