EU Ambassadors Approve Negotiating Mandate On Int'l Procurement Instrument - Council Of EU

Wed 02nd June 2021

EU Ambassadors Approve Negotiating Mandate on Int'l Procurement Instrument - Council of EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) on Wednesday agreed on a negotiating mandate with the European Parliament regarding the creation of an International Procurement Instrument (IPI) as a response to the lack of equal access in global procurement markets, the Council of the European Union announced.

The IPI is supposed to serve as a leverage to help the EU open up third countries' procurement markets, and secure a level playing field for European companies, by limiting or excluding countries that discriminate against EU businesses from the bloc's procurement markets.

"EU ambassadors today agreed on a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on a regulation to create an International Procurement Instrument (IPI), which will help to address the lack of a level playing field in world procurement markets," the council said in a statement.

The initiative was originally proposed in 2012 by the European Commission, but failed to win support in the Council of the EU. In 2016, the commission presented an amended proposal, which still did not gain traction in the council. The Portuguese presidency of the council in mid-April presented a compromise proposal. The council worked out its postion in May and forwarded it to COREPER.

As the initiative has received the mandate, the European Parliament will have to adopt its position. The tripartite meetings with the EU legislature are set to begin after this summer.

More Stories From World

