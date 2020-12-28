EU Ambassadors Approved Provisional Application of Post-Brexit Trade Deal

The EU ambassadors have approved the provisional application of the EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal starting from January 1, Germany's permanent representative Sebastian Fischer said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The EU ambassadors have approved the provisional application of the EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal starting from January 1, Germany's permanent representative Sebastian Fischer said on Monday.

"Green light for #BrexitDeal: EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021. Next step: Final adoption by use of written procedure. Deadline: Tomorrow, 15.00 hours," Fischer wrote on Twitter.