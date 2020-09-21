EU Ambassadors Attend Court Hearing of Belarusian Opposition Figure Kolesnikova in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassadors and representatives of several European countries on Monday attended a court hearing in Minsk as part of proceedings against Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the opposition council's presidium suspected of a coup attempt, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The ambassadors of France, Romania and Austria, as well as representatives of the United Kingdom, Latvia, Czech Republic, US, Netherlands, Germany and representatives of the European Union in Minsk have come to the courtroom. They are talking to Kolesnikova's father.

The hearing is underway on a complaint filed by Kolesnikova's defense against her arrest as a measure of restraint.

The opposition coordination council of Belarus was set up by the opposition members who reject the results of the presidential election held on August 9. State prosecutors launched proceedings against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. The council says its goals and methods of work comply with the country's constitution. To date, all members of the opposition coordination council have been detained, arrested or are abroad, except for Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a recipient of the Nobel prize in Literature.