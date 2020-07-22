UrduPoint.com
EU Ambassadors Back Procedure To Draft Restrictive Measures Against Cyberattacks - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:04 PM

EU ambassadors gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for a written procedure on the Council of the European Union's motion to adopt "restrictive measures" against cyberattacks on the union and its members, an EU source told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) EU ambassadors gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for a written procedure on the Council of the European Union's motion to adopt "restrictive measures" against cyberattacks on the union and its members, an EU source told Sputnik.

"The EU ambassadors today greenlighted the launch of a written procedure on the Council Decision and Implementing Regulation concerning restrictive measures against cyber-attacks threatening the Union or its Member States.

Any possible adoption would only occur at the expiry of the written procedure," the source said.

Western intelligence agencies last week jointly blamed Russia for alleged cyberattacks on universities and private firms involved in coronavirus vaccine research, an allegation denied by Russian officials. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier made a similar claim against China. The EU reportedly plans to target six Russian and Chinese officials with travel bans and asset freezes.

