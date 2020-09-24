Ambassadors from the EU member states were not invited to the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and did not take part in the ceremony, a source in the European Union told RIA Novosti on Thursday

"EU ambassadors were not invited and did not participate," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the EU said in a statement that the inauguration, which took part in Minsk on Wednesday, lacked "any democratic legitimacy" and served "to only further deepen the political crisis."