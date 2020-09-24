UrduPoint.com
EU Ambassadors Did Not Take Part In Lukashenko's Inauguration - EU Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:26 PM

Ambassadors from the EU member states were not invited to the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and did not take part in the ceremony, a source in the European Union told RIA Novosti on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Ambassadors from the EU member states were not invited to the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and did not take part in the ceremony, a source in the European Union told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"EU ambassadors were not invited and did not participate," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the EU said in a statement that the inauguration, which took part in Minsk on Wednesday, lacked "any democratic legitimacy" and served "to only further deepen the political crisis."

