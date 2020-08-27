EU Ambassadors Had 1.5-Hour Meeting With Belarusian Foreign Minister - Lithuanian Diplomat

EU ambassadors to Belarus had a 1.5-hour meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Lithuanian Ambassador Andrius Pulokas told RIA Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) EU ambassadors to Belarus had a 1.5-hour meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Lithuanian Ambassador Andrius Pulokas told RIA Novosti.

"The meeting lasted an hour and a half," the diplomat said, adding that "a meeting is always a good thing."

Head of the EU Delegation Dirk Schuebel has declined to comment.