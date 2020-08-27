UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ambassadors Had 1.5-Hour Meeting With Belarusian Foreign Minister - Lithuanian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:59 PM

EU Ambassadors Had 1.5-Hour Meeting With Belarusian Foreign Minister - Lithuanian Diplomat

EU ambassadors to Belarus had a 1.5-hour meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Lithuanian Ambassador Andrius Pulokas told RIA Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) EU ambassadors to Belarus had a 1.5-hour meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Lithuanian Ambassador Andrius Pulokas told RIA Novosti.

"The meeting lasted an hour and a half," the diplomat said, adding that "a meeting is always a good thing."

Head of the EU Delegation Dirk Schuebel has declined to comment.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $ ..

14 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Register 1 New Ceasefire Violation ..

2 minutes ago

Fiscal accounts come under significant pressure du ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss cheesemaker probed over 10 listeria deaths

2 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Russian police launch initial 'check' into Navalny ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.