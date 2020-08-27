- Home
- World
- News
- EU Ambassadors Had 1.5-Hour Meeting With Belarusian Foreign Minister - Lithuanian Diplomat
EU Ambassadors Had 1.5-Hour Meeting With Belarusian Foreign Minister - Lithuanian Diplomat
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:59 PM
EU ambassadors to Belarus had a 1.5-hour meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Lithuanian Ambassador Andrius Pulokas told RIA Novosti
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) EU ambassadors to Belarus had a 1.5-hour meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Lithuanian Ambassador Andrius Pulokas told RIA Novosti.
"The meeting lasted an hour and a half," the diplomat said, adding that "a meeting is always a good thing."
Head of the EU Delegation Dirk Schuebel has declined to comment.