EU Ambassadors Hold Talks in Minsk on Presidential Election - Polish Foreign Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Ambassadors from the European Union member states are currently holding talks in Minsk that focus on the Belarusian presidential election, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday.

"EU nations' ambassadors are now holding a meeting in Minsk," Czaputowicz said at a press conference, also noting he could only reach Polish Ambassador Artur Michalski through a satellite phone.

Czaputowicz added that ambassadors were "disappointed" with the events in Belarus.