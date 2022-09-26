EU Ambassadors Instruct EU Commission to Reassess Visa Policy for Russia Post-Mobilization

Following the meeting of the mechanism for a comprehensive response to political crises IPCR, the EU ambassadors instructed the European Commission to assess the situation and, if necessary, update the instructions for issuing visas to Russian citizens, which were adopted on September 9, against the backdrop of recent events, including partial mobilization in Russia, the Czech presidency of the Council of the EU told RIA Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Following the meeting of the mechanism for a comprehensive response to political crises IPCR, the EU ambassadors instructed the European Commission to assess the situation and, if necessary, update the instructions for issuing visas to Russian citizens, which were adopted on September 9, against the backdrop of recent events, including partial mobilization in Russia, the Czech presidency of the Council of the EU told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the European Commission said that the EU was holding technical meetings on Monday and Tuesday on the situation with Russians who wanted to leave the Russian Federation due to partial mobilization.