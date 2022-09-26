UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassadors Instruct EU Commission To Reassess Visa Policy For Russia Post-Mobilization

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 10:44 PM

EU Ambassadors Instruct EU Commission to Reassess Visa Policy for Russia Post-Mobilization

Following the meeting of the mechanism for a comprehensive response to political crises IPCR, the EU ambassadors instructed the European Commission to assess the situation and, if necessary, update the instructions for issuing visas to Russian citizens, which were adopted on September 9, against the backdrop of recent events, including partial mobilization in Russia, the Czech presidency of the Council of the EU told RIA Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Following the meeting of the mechanism for a comprehensive response to political crises IPCR, the EU ambassadors instructed the European Commission to assess the situation and, if necessary, update the instructions for issuing visas to Russian citizens, which were adopted on September 9, against the backdrop of recent events, including partial mobilization in Russia, the Czech presidency of the Council of the EU told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the European Commission said that the EU was holding technical meetings on Monday and Tuesday on the situation with Russians who wanted to leave the Russian Federation due to partial mobilization.

Related Topics

Russia September

Recent Stories

Transgenders part of society, should be given full ..

Transgenders part of society, should be given full rights: Hafiz Muhammad Tahir ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Host Macron for First State ..

White House Says Will Host Macron for First State Visit to US Under Biden Admini ..

3 minutes ago
 Police constable martyred in an attack on MPA Agha ..

Police constable martyred in an attack on MPA Aghaz Khan's house

3 minutes ago
 NTC starts to highlight Pak tourism potential on e ..

NTC starts to highlight Pak tourism potential on eve of Intl Tourism Day

3 minutes ago
 Municipal Commissioner visits mosques, Imambargah, ..

Municipal Commissioner visits mosques, Imambargah, seminaries to check cleanline ..

5 minutes ago
 Macron Respects Italian People's Choice of Rightis ..

Macron Respects Italian People's Choice of Rightist Coalition in Parliamentary E ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.