EU Ambassadors May Decide on Wednesday to Expand Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 09:01 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ambassadors of EU member states to the European Union may decide on July 19 to expand anti-Russian sanctions, the Polish Press Agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The report read that new sanctions will possibly include new individuals and entities and will be expanded by more than 10 entries. Those listed are responsible for disinformation, the agency specified, citing a source.

On June 23, the Council of the European Union adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at tightening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention. The new package includes, among other things, a ban on the import of Russian oil through the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline and a full ban on certain types of machinery components.

In 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion. In May, the EU said that its exports to Russia fell by 55% compared to 2021 levels, and Russian imports to the bloc shrank by almost 60% as a result of the sanctions.

