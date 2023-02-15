EU Ambassadors OK Creation of Group to Use Russian Assets for Ukraine - Swedish Presidency

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) EU permanent representatives have approved the creation of a special working grope on the use of Russia's frozen assets in the interests of Ukraine, Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"EU ambassadors today approved the establishment of an ad hoc working party on the use of frozen and immobilised Russian assets to support Ukraine´s reconstruction," the Swedish presidency wrote on Twitter.