UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassadors OK Creation Of Group To Use Russian Assets For Ukraine - Swedish Presidency

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

EU Ambassadors OK Creation of Group to Use Russian Assets for Ukraine - Swedish Presidency

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) EU permanent representatives have approved the creation of a special working grope on the use of Russia's frozen assets in the interests of Ukraine, Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"EU ambassadors today approved the establishment of an ad hoc working party on the use of frozen and immobilised Russian assets to support Ukraine´s reconstruction," the Swedish presidency wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

36 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

36 minutes ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

2 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

2 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.