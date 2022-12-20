EU Ambassadors to Discuss Kosovo Visa Liberalization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) European Union ambassadors will discuss regulation on Kosovo visa liberalization on Tuesday, the Diplomatic Service of the EU announced on Monday.

On November 14, Brussels tentatively agreed to allow Kosovo citizens to travel to the EU without a visa, following the signing of an EU membership application by Kosovo authorities.

According to the agenda of the meeting published on Twitter, ambassadors will participate in a policy debate and discuss the final compromise text with a view to an agreement.

These regulations, if adopted, will allow Kosovo passport holders to stay in the EU for a total of 90 days in any 180-day period, although the visa liberalization regime will not come into effect until the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorization System, scheduled for May 2023.