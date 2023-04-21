UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassadors to Meet in UK in Late April to Discuss Post-Brexit Relations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) EU ambassadors from all 27 countries will hold an informal meeting in the United Kingdom from April 28-29 to discuss EU-UK post-Brexit relations, the Politico newspaper reported on Friday, citing an invitation.

The report said that the EU delegation to the UK was organizing "the first ever EU Heads of Mission Retreat," hosted by EU Ambassador to the UK Pedro Serrano in a manor house on the country's southern coast.

The meeting's agenda will include an exchange of views on the bilateral post-Brexit relations and debates related to common challenges, the report also said.

Further invitations have been sent to UK-based think tanks to promote a candid discussion without the UK's government officials, it added.

In 2016, 51.8% of UK voters cast ballots in favor of terminating the country's membership of the EU, against 48.1% of those who voted to stay in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country finally left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period continued until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union but still a member of the EU single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate an agreement on trade and cooperation during that period.

