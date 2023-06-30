Open Menu

EU Ammunition Supplies To Ukraine Top 220,000 Rounds

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The European Union has delivered more than 220,000 ammunition rounds and over 2,000 missiles to Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We have already delivered over 220,000 ammunition rounds and over 2,000 missiles and we are now we on track to deliver the one million rounds which are foreseen within the next 12 months," she told a news conference in Brussels.

The chief EU commissioner also confirmed that the EU had trained 24,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the military assistance mission. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said this week that the mission was tracking to train 30,000 Ukrainians by the end of the year.

