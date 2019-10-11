UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU And UK Bid To Save Brexit Talks Before Key Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

EU and UK bid to save Brexit talks before key summit

British and EU negotiators held a "constructive" breakfast meeting Friday in a last-ditch bid to restart Brexit talks, as leaders insisted a deal might yet be possible despite time running out fast

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :British and EU negotiators held a "constructive" breakfast meeting Friday in a last-ditch bid to restart Brexit talks, as leaders insisted a deal might yet be possible despite time running out fast.

British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay and EU negotiator Michel Barnier met for two hours in the Brussels headquarters of the European Union.

"We had a constructive meeting with Steve Barclay and the British team," Barnier told reporters. "I have already said that the Brexit is like climbing a mountain and we need vigilance, determination and patience." A British spokesman also described the closed-door talks as a "constructive meeting".

Neither side would reveal any detail about what was discussed, but a European diplomat told AFP: "At this stage, the less we hear, the better. If stuff starts leaking out, it means it's not serious." Another European official close to the discussions suggested the restart was at an early stage, but that the process might suddenly accelerate: "We're completing the qualifiers for the 100-metre dash." The meeting came one day after talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, and just six days before the EU summit that is seen as the key date in efforts to find a deal before a chaotic divorce on October 31.

As the negotiators reviewed their options, the president of the European Council and host of next week's Brussels summit Donald Tusk said that he would have pulled the plug on talks this Friday if Britain had not come forward with evidence of a workable proposal.

"However, yesterday, when the Irish taoiseach and the UK prime minister met they both saw, for the first time, a pathway to a deal. I have received promising signals from the taoiseach that a deal is still possible," Tusk said, during a trip to Cyprus.

"Of course, there is no guarantee of success and the time is practically up. But even the slightest chance must be used," he warned.

The key sticking point in the Brexit negotiations is how to handle trade and customs on the border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, and on the role of the British province's devolved assembly.

After a meeting in northwest England on Thursday Johnson and Varadkar said they had "agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal".

Varadkar later said separately the meeting was "very positive", suggesting it would be a "short pathway, rather than a long one".

Related Topics

Assembly UK Prime Minister European Union Divorce Brussels Leo Ireland Cyprus Brexit October Border National University From

Recent Stories

Players to watch-out for in the National T20 Cup

7 minutes ago

Around 22,488 tickets issued for traffic signals v ..

5 minutes ago

Recruitment against merit unacceptable: Khyber Pak ..

5 minutes ago

Several people 'stabbed' at Manchester shopping ce ..

5 minutes ago

Vast investment opportunities available in country ..

5 minutes ago

First man to conduct spacewalk, Alexei Leonov, has ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.