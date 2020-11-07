UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU And UK Say Brexit Gap Still Large, Talks To Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

EU and UK say Brexit gap still large, talks to continue

The European Union and Britain said on Saturday major divergences remain in their Brexit talks but that negotiations would continue next week to try to clinch a trade deal in the scant time left

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Union and Britain said on Saturday major divergences remain in their Brexit talks but that negotiations would continue next week to try to clinch a trade deal in the scant time left.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said after a phone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the differences were "large", while Johnson described them as "significant".

Despite multiple rounds of talks, including two weeks of "intense" meetings that ended Wednesday, the two leaders said they remained apart on key issues including fisheries and mechanisms to guarantee fair competition between British and European companies.

"Some progress has been made, but large differences remain especially on level playing field and fisheries. Our teams will continue working hard next week," von der Leyen tweeted.

Johnson said the negotiating teams would reconvene in London on Monday, "in order to redouble efforts to reach a deal", according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

"The prime minister set out that, while some progress had been made in recent discussions, significant differences remain in a number of areas, including the so-called level playing field and fish," the spokesperson said.

Both leaders said they had agreed to remain in personal contact as well, signalling a stepped-up political effort to secure a new trading partnership before Britain ends a post-Brexit transition period on December 31.

Before then, several weeks are needed for any treaty to be vetted and ratified by both sides, and observers have said they will be cutting it very fine if agreement is not reached by mid-November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Fine London Progress Turkish Lira Brexit December Agreement

Recent Stories

407 new cases detected, 433 new recoveries: Saudi ..

1 minute ago

Opposition's alliance desire to enjoy privileges: ..

37 seconds ago

Rossi half-brother Luca Marini gets MotoGP call-up ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Culture, Kart Group collaborate on initiativ ..

16 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Urge Compliance With Minsk, Normandy ..

2 minutes ago

AAC inspected shops, impose fine on violations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.