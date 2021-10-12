UrduPoint.com

EU Announces 1-bn Euro Aid Package For Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:28 PM

The EU announced on Tuesday a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package for Afghanistan, "to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse," said the bloc's chief, Ursula von der Leyen

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The EU announced on Tuesday a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package for Afghanistan, "to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse," said the bloc's chief, Ursula von der Leyen.

The money, pledged at a virtual G20 summit, adds 250 million Euros to a 300-million-euro sum the EU previously announced for urgent humanitarian needs, with the remainder going to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries taking in Afghans fleeing Taliban rule, a statement said.

