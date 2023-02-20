EU Announces Launch of Military Assistance Mission in Niger to Fight Terrorism

The European Union has launched a military partnership mission in Niger at the request of the country's government to help it in the fight against terrorists, the Council of the EU said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The European Union has launched a military partnership mission in Niger at the request of the country's government to help it in the fight against terrorists, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council is launching today a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) military partnership mission in Niger (EUMPM Niger) to support the country in its fight against terrorist armed groups. The aim of the partnership mission, formally established on 12 December 2022 at the request of the Nigerien authorities, is to enhance the ability of the Niger Armed Forces to contain the terrorist threat, protect the population in the country and ensure a safe and secure environment in compliance with human rights law and international humanitarian law," the Council said in a statement.

The mission will support the creation of a center for the training of military technicians, as well as establish a new communications and command support battalion, among other things, the statement said.

Niger is among the countries of the Sahel region most affected by transnational organized crime, terrorism and terrorist financing. The country has been facing a growing number of terrorist threats, from kidnappings to human and arms trafficking. These problems are exacerbated by a weakened rural economy increasingly affected by desertification, climate change and political instability.

On November 30, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou suggested the EU deploy a CSDP mission in Niger to help strengthen the military capacity of the national army to fight against terrorism.

According to the Council, the mission will last three years and cost 27.3 million Euros ($29.1 million).