UrduPoint.com

EU Announces Launch Of Military Assistance Mission In Niger To Fight Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 09:16 PM

EU Announces Launch of Military Assistance Mission in Niger to Fight Terrorism

The European Union has launched a military partnership mission in Niger at the request of the country's government to help it in the fight against terrorists, the Council of the EU said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The European Union has launched a military partnership mission in Niger at the request of the country's government to help it in the fight against terrorists, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council is launching today a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) military partnership mission in Niger (EUMPM Niger) to support the country in its fight against terrorist armed groups. The aim of the partnership mission, formally established on 12 December 2022 at the request of the Nigerien authorities, is to enhance the ability of the Niger Armed Forces to contain the terrorist threat, protect the population in the country and ensure a safe and secure environment in compliance with human rights law and international humanitarian law," the Council said in a statement.

The mission will support the creation of a center for the training of military technicians, as well as establish a new communications and command support battalion, among other things, the statement said.

Niger is among the countries of the Sahel region most affected by transnational organized crime, terrorism and terrorist financing. The country has been facing a growing number of terrorist threats, from kidnappings to human and arms trafficking. These problems are exacerbated by a weakened rural economy increasingly affected by desertification, climate change and political instability.

On November 30, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou suggested the EU deploy a CSDP mission in Niger to help strengthen the military capacity of the national army to fight against terrorism.

According to the Council, the mission will last three years and cost 27.3 million Euros ($29.1 million).

Related Topics

Terrorist Army European Union Niger November December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) continu ..

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) continues issuing registration certif ..

54 seconds ago
 Sub-national polio vaccination campaign concludes

Sub-national polio vaccination campaign concludes

56 seconds ago
 ANF seizes over 1679 kg drugs; arrests 34 in Rawal ..

ANF seizes over 1679 kg drugs; arrests 34 in Rawalpindi

58 seconds ago
 Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social me ..

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social media

13 minutes ago
 Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; ..

Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; to foster innovation

17 minutes ago
 Education obligatory for all:Secretary Information ..

Education obligatory for all:Secretary Information and Public Relations, Khyber ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.