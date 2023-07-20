EU Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 12 Individuals, 5 Organizations - Document

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The European Union has imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and five organizations in Russia over "human rights violations", the European Council said on Thursday.

"The EU also imposed restrictive measures against twelve other individuals and five entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Russia. The measures target those who have misused facial recognition technology for massive arbitrary arrests in Russia as well as the politically motivated rulings against the opposition politicians, democracy activists and outspoken 'Kremlin critics' Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza," the European Council said in a statement.

The list includes Deputy Mayor in the Government of Moscow Natalia Sergunina, as well as the Department of Information Technologies of the City of Moscow and its head, Eduard Lysenko, JSC Elektronnaya Moskva and several Russian facial recognition technology companies that are accused of using the facial recognition system in Moscow and transmitting data to the law enforcement units.

Among the sanctioned are also the director of Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Arkady Gostev and several prison officials in an institution where Navalny is being held.