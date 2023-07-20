Open Menu

EU Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions On 12 Individuals, 5 Organizations - Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:12 PM

EU Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 12 Individuals, 5 Organizations - Document

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and five organizations in Russia over "human rights violations", the European Council said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The European Union has imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and five organizations in Russia over "human rights violations", the European Council said on Thursday.

"The EU also imposed restrictive measures against twelve other individuals and five entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Russia. The measures target those who have misused facial recognition technology for massive arbitrary arrests in Russia as well as the politically motivated rulings against the opposition politicians, democracy activists and outspoken 'Kremlin critics' Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza," the European Council said in a statement.

The list includes Deputy Mayor in the Government of Moscow Natalia Sergunina, as well as the Department of Information Technologies of the City of Moscow and its head, Eduard Lysenko, JSC Elektronnaya Moskva and several Russian facial recognition technology companies that are accused of using the facial recognition system in Moscow and transmitting data to the law enforcement units.

Among the sanctioned are also the director of Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Arkady Gostev and several prison officials in an institution where Navalny is being held.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Democracy European Union Vladimir Putin Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

6 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated ..

US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated Companies, 14 Vessels - Treas ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical pl ..

Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical plant

3 minutes ago
 Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of Britis ..

Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of British Open leaderboard

3 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son ..

NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son, martyred personnel of law en ..

3 minutes ago
 US Federal Reserve Says Launched 'FedNow' Instant ..

US Federal Reserve Says Launched 'FedNow' Instant Payment Service for Banks, Cre ..

3 seconds ago
Delay in US Weapons Deliveries to Taiwan 'Not Back ..

Delay in US Weapons Deliveries to Taiwan 'Not Backlog' - Pentagon Official

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiaries AEM Propulsion, ..

US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiaries AEM Propulsion, NPO KIS - State Dept.

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Lo ..

US Sanctions Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Locko Bank, Unistream Bank - Tre ..

11 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 39 Indi ..

Canada Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 39 Individuals, 25 Entities - Global ..

11 minutes ago
 In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals an ..

In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals and alarms

41 minutes ago
 STEDA decides to hire third party testing institut ..

STEDA decides to hire third party testing institute for Teachers' licencing test ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World