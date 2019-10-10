UrduPoint.com
EU Anti-Disinformation Campaign Slams Magazine for EU Lawmakers for Excessive RT Reposts

A self-styled monthly magazine for European parliamentarians has been accused of misleading the public after an EU project to counter "disinformation" found that almost half the stories came from the RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A self-styled monthly magazine for European parliamentarians has been accused of misleading the public after an EU project to counter "disinformation" found that almost half the stories came from the RT broadcaster.

EP Today says it operates out of Brussels and is "designed only for the MEPs [members of parliament] to write article about issues which they think are currently important." Its banner features a ring of 12 stars on a blue background.

But the "EU vs Disinfo" campaign, run by the European External Action Service's East StratCom Task Force, found that most of the magazine's articles were embedded, with nearly a half of them coming from RT.

"Since October 24th 2018, 47% of the articles are word-for-word copies of articles from RT.com," the campaign said on its website.

It revealed that before EP Today switched to a mix of stories from RT and a "variety of EU sources," its content came exclusively from Voice of America, a US-government broadcasting service.

"EU vs Disinfo" pointed out that while both RT and Voice of America have very permissive terms of use, the change could be attributed to the former's popularity � RT currently ranks 299th on traffic statistics website Alexa Rank in terms of the readership size, while VOA ranks it 2,831st.

Media have been increasingly targeted in Europe for perceived pro-Russia messaging since the European Parliament passed a resolution to counter alleged Russian propaganda, which it put on par with the Islamist threat to Europe. RT and Sputnik news Agency were singled out as the worst offenders.

