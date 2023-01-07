EU 'appalled' by new protester executions in Iran

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The European Union said it was "appalled" after Iran on Saturday executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member during protests sparked by a young woman's death in custody

"The EU is appalled by the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran," the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities' violent repression of civilian demonstrations," he said.

"The European Union calls once again on the Iranian authorities to immediately end the strongly condemnable practice of imposing and carrying out death sentences against protesters.

" The statement came after Iran executed two more men to double the number of executions to four over the nationwide protests, which escalated since mid-September into calls for an end to Iran's clerical regime.

Two men were put to death in December, sparking global outrage and new Western sanctions against Iran.

Authorities have arrested thousands of people in the wave of demonstrations that began with the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22.

The Iranian Kurdish woman had been arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the regime's strict dress code for women.

