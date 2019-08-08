EU Appoints Austrian Diplomat Johann Sattler as Special Envoy in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The European Union appointed Austrian diplomat Johann Sattler as the bloc's special representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose mission is to promote EU policies in the Balkan country, the Council of the European Union said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The European Union appointed Austrian diplomat Johann Sattler as the bloc's special representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina , whose mission is to promote EU policies in the Balkan country, the Council of the European Union said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today the Council appointed Johann Sattler as EU Special Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He will also take over the role of the Head of the European Union's Delegation in Sarajevo," the press release read.

Sattler, who currently serves as Austrian ambassador to Albania, will take office on September 1. Based on the European Union's policy goals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, his mission will focus on continuing stabilization efforts and ensuring that the Balkan country is "irreversibly on track towards EU membership," according to the statement.

Sattler will replace Swedish diplomat Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, who was appointed in 2015.