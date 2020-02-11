EU Appoints Polish Diplomat Szczygiel as Head of Monitoring Mission in Georgia

The European Union has appointed Polish diplomat Marek Szczygiel as the new head of its monitoring mission (EUMM) in Georgia, the Council of the European Union said in a statement on Tuesday

"Marek Szczygiel has today been appointed the new Head of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia," the statement said.

Szczygiel, who was in charge of international cybersecurity policy and emerging challenges in the Polish Foreign Ministry, replaces Erik Hoeg, who served two years in the position of the EUMM head.

Szczygiel's mandate lasts from March 15 until December 14 this year.

The EUMM, headquartered in Tbilisi with additional offices in Gori, Mtskheta and Zugdidi, was set up in October 2008 after Russia recognized the former Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and helped protect them from Georgian troops trying to reestablish control during a five-day military offensive in August the same year.