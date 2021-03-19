EU Approved 340 COVID-19 Vaccine Export Requests From Member States - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The European Union has approved 340 requests for export of coronavirus vaccines from member states from late January to mid-March, Miriam Garcia Ferrer, the European Commission spokesperson for trade and agriculture, said on Friday.

"So the latest update I can provide is that from the 30th of January to the 16th of March we approve 340 export requests for authorization with member states and one was rejected," the spokesperson said, adding that the bloc "works hand in hand with member states to make sure they have access to vaccines in best conditions possible.

"

Earlier in the month, the EU was reported to have delivered 34 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to dozens of third countries, with the United Kingdom being the biggest importer, despite supply shortages among member states. The situation prompted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to threaten to block vaccine exports to the UK, causing tensions with London.

Meanwhile, the bloc's vaccination drive continues to drag behind countries like the US, the UK and Israel, with 9.8 percent of adults vaccinated, compared to the UK's 48 percent or Israel's 55 percent.