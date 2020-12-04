UrduPoint.com
EU Approved At Technical Level European Framework On Human Rights Violation - Borrell

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:14 PM

EU Approved at Technical Level European Framework on Human Rights Violation - Borrell

The European Union has approved at technical level the European framework on human rights violation, and the Foreign Affairs Council is set to approve it on December 7, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrel said on Friday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The European Union has approved at technical level the European framework on human rights violation, and the Foreign Affairs Council is set to approve it on December 7, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrel said on Friday.

"At the next meeting of the [Foreign Affairs] Council on Monday we will be approving [it], in fact, it has already been approved at the technical level, the European framework sanctioning human rights violation and abuses ... We are going to have a framework not for particular cases, but a comprehensive, global framework from Monday .

.. We want to continue to be on the right track. In many parts of the world there are too many serious human rights violations and abuses, and too frequently perpetrators do not face any consequences, and this is unacceptable," Borrell said at the MED 2020 virtual conference.

The new EU global human rights sanctions regime is expected to consist of asset freezes and travel bans. It will not replace the existing sanctions regimes that already address human rights abuses.

