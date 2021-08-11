UrduPoint.com

EU Approves $43Mln In Migration Aid To Lithuania Amid Growing Crossings From Belarus

The European Commission has decided to support Lithuania with 36.7 million euro ($42.9 million) in order for the Baltic country to expand and improve its capabilities to handle migration as illegal crossings from Belarus are on the rise, the EU's executive arm said on Wednesday

"The Commission has decided to make available 36.7 million to Lithuania in emergency assistance under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund to help improve reception capacity in Lithuania following the exceptional number of people irregularly crossing the Lithuania-Belarus border," the commission said in a press release.

The funds are meant to help Lithuania improve first aid facilities, medical care and COVID-19 isolation facilities, among others.

The funding will also help potential trafficking victims and those in need of international protection, according to the release.

This decision follows Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson's visit to Lithuania on 1-2 August and other official contacts on 8-10 August, the EU commission said.

The number of illegal crossings to Lithuania from Belarus have increased in the last few months. According to the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, the total number of illegal crossings up to July 2021 reached 1,416. This is already 17 times more than in all of 2020.

