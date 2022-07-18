EU Approves 5th Tranche of Military Assistance to Ukraine Worth 500 Mln Euros - Michel

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The EU Council has agreed to allocate fifth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine worth 500 million Euros ($500 million), European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.

"I welcome @EUCouncil political agreement on the fifth tranche to #Ukraine under #EPF. #EU support in military equipment to Ukraine Armed Forces now at 2,5 billion ‚¬," Michel tweeted.