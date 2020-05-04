EU approves 7 bln euros in French state aid to Air France

The European Commission on Monday gave the green light to 7.0 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in French state aid to national carrier Air France to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The European Commission on Monday gave the green light to 7.0 billion Euros ($7.7 billion) in French state aid to national carrier Air France to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a EUR7 billion French aid measure consisting of a state guarantee on loans and a shareholder loan to Air France to provide urgent liquidity to the company in the context of the coronavirus outbreak," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.