UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Approves 7 Bln Euros In French State Aid To Air France

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:19 PM

EU approves 7 bln euros in French state aid to Air France

The European Commission on Monday gave the green light to 7.0 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in French state aid to national carrier Air France to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The European Commission on Monday gave the green light to 7.0 billion Euros ($7.7 billion) in French state aid to national carrier Air France to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a EUR7 billion French aid measure consisting of a state guarantee on loans and a shareholder loan to Air France to provide urgent liquidity to the company in the context of the coronavirus outbreak," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Related Topics

Loan France Company From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TikTok Star Tiger’s father killed at home

4 minutes ago

Europe emerges from lockdown as global virus cases ..

1 minute ago

Lebanon Seeks Russia's Financial Assistance to Rev ..

1 minute ago

Lebanon Seeks Medical, Financial Aid From Int'l Co ..

1 minute ago

Singapore Scientists Push Back Forecast End of COV ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan announces 10-yr strategy for electricit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.