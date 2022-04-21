EU Approves $7.6Bln French Scheme to Aid Industry After COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The European Commission on Thursday approved a 7 billion euro French package ($7.62 billion) aimed at providing financial aid to the industry to facilitate sustainable recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Commission fully supports Member States' efforts to bridge the investment gap left behind by the crisis. This 7 billion scheme is an important step that will help France chart a course for faster and more sustainable recovery. We continue working in close cooperation with Member States to ensure that national support measures to kick-start and crowd-in private investment can be put in place as quickly and effectively as possible, in line with EU rules," European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The Commission said the scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Framework, providing EU countries with support measures to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, including direct grants, equity injections, selective tax advantages and advance payments, state guarantees for loans taken by companies, subsidies, safeguards for banks, and others.

France will make use of direct grants, subsidized interest rates loans, subsidized guarantees, and repayable advances, with the individual aid not exceeding 70 million Euros per beneficiary. The support will be provided to the chemical industry, machinery and equipment manufacturing, and the automotive industry. The scheme is expected to aid up to 1,000 companies, the commission said.

The commission noted that "France will ensure that the financed investments are environmentally sustainable, in line with the EU taxonomy, and financing projects falling under the 'France 2030' national plan."